Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker DeAndre Square (5) look to a referee for a touchdown call during the first quarter at Kroger Field. It was ruled a Florida Gators touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) are 39-point favorites when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. An over/under of 59.5 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida -39 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points just twice this year.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.4, is 12.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Gators and their opponents score an average of 58.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is eight points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

So far this season Florida has two wins against the spread.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Gators score 31.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Commodores allow per contest (35).

When Florida puts up more than 35 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gators collect 509 yards per game, 61.8 more yards than the 447.2 the Commodores allow per contest.

When Florida churns out more than 447.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This season the Commodores average 3.8 fewer points per game (16) than the Gators allow (19.8).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.8 points.

The Commodores average 315.4 yards per game, only six fewer than the 321.4 the Gators give up.

When Vanderbilt amasses over 321.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats