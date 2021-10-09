Publish date:
Georgia vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) are heavy, 15-point favorites on the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams have strong rush defenses, with the Bulldogs fifth against the run in the nation, and the Tigers 11th defending the running game. The game has a point total of 46.5.
Odds for Georgia vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-15
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of five games this season.
- In 80% of Auburn's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 34.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 20.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 46.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 9.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 4-1-0 this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 15 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs rack up 41 points per game, 24.8 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (16.2).
- When Georgia scores more than 16.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 132.2 more yards per game (432.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (300.4).
- In games that Georgia picks up over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- Auburn's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers put up 35.4 more points per game (40) than the Bulldogs give up (4.6).
- Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 4.6 points.
- The Tigers average 478 yards per game, 297.4 more yards than the 180.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 180.6 yards.
- The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Auburn
41
Avg. Points Scored
40
4.6
Avg. Points Allowed
16.2
432.6
Avg. Total Yards
478
180.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.4
7
Giveaways
3
9
Takeaways
5