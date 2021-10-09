Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) avoids a tackle by Arkansas Razorbacks running back T.J. Hammonds (41) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) are heavy, 15-point favorites on the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams have strong rush defenses, with the Bulldogs fifth against the run in the nation, and the Tigers 11th defending the running game. The game has a point total of 46.5.

Odds for Georgia vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -15 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of five games this season.

In 80% of Auburn's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 34.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 20.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 9.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 4-1-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 15 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 41 points per game, 24.8 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (16.2).

When Georgia scores more than 16.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average 132.2 more yards per game (432.6) than the Tigers allow per outing (300.4).

In games that Georgia picks up over 300.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (5).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Auburn's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers put up 35.4 more points per game (40) than the Bulldogs give up (4.6).

Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 4.6 points.

The Tigers average 478 yards per game, 297.4 more yards than the 180.6 the Bulldogs allow.

Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 180.6 yards.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have nine takeaways .

Season Stats