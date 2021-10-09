Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17

The Georgia State Panthers (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 16-point favorites when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The game has a point total set at 50.

Odds for Georgia State vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -16 50

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of five games this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 18.3 points higher than the combined 31.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.8 points per game, 19.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 58.3, 8.3 points more than Saturday's total of 50.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 17.4 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Warhawks give up per contest (31.8).

The Panthers rack up 113.7 fewer yards per game (329.8) than the Warhawks give up per outing (443.5).

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Warhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UL Monroe has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Warhawks have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 16 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Warhawks rack up 23.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Panthers allow (38).

The Warhawks collect 224.5 fewer yards per game (207.5) than the Panthers give up (432).

This year the Warhawks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (4).

Season Stats