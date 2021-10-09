Publish date:
Georgia State vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Georgia State Panthers (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 16-point favorites when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The game has a point total set at 50.
Odds for Georgia State vs. UL Monroe
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia State
-16
50
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of five games this season.
- UL Monroe's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 18.3 points higher than the combined 31.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 69.8 points per game, 19.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 58.3, 8.3 points more than Saturday's total of 50.
- The 53.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- Georgia State's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
- The Panthers put up 17.4 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Warhawks give up per contest (31.8).
- The Panthers rack up 113.7 fewer yards per game (329.8) than the Warhawks give up per outing (443.5).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Warhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season UL Monroe has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Warhawks have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 16 points or more.
- UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year the Warhawks rack up 23.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Panthers allow (38).
- The Warhawks collect 224.5 fewer yards per game (207.5) than the Panthers give up (432).
- This year the Warhawks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|UL Monroe
17.4
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
38
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
329.8
Avg. Total Yards
207.5
432
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.5
9
Giveaways
2
4
Takeaways
8