Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins talks to the defense against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 4.5 points when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The total has been set at 60.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Tech -4.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Duke's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 60.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points greater than the 53.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 57.0, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Yellow Jackets average just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils surrender (28.4).

When Georgia Tech puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Yellow Jackets average 31.8 fewer yards per game (395.2) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (427.0).

In games that Georgia Tech picks up more than 427.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (7).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Duke's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Blue Devils score 7.0 more points per game (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets allow (25.4).

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.4 points.

The Blue Devils average 498.4 yards per game, 137.2 more yards than the 361.2 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 361.2 yards.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).

Season Stats