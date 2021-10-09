Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The top teams from opposing divisions meet when the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) hit the field as a 3-point favorite against the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.
Odds for Packers vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.2 points higher than the combined 46.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 43.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Packers games this season is 48.6, 1.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 50.
- The 45.0 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Packers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Packers put up 23.8 points per game, five more than the Bengals give up per contest (18.8).
- Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.8 points.
- The Packers rack up just five fewer yards per game (318), than the Bengals allow per outing (323).
- When Green Bay piles up more than 323 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Packers have four giveaways this season, while the Bengals have four takeaways.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Bengals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Bengals average 23 points per game, comparable to the 25 the Packers surrender.
- The Bengals rack up only 14 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers give up per contest (311.5).
- When Cincinnati churns out more than 311.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bengals have five giveaways this season, while the Packers have six takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.
- This season, Bengals home games average 46.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).
- The Packers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.
- The average total in Packers away games this season is 49.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).
