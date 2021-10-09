Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants a tripping penalty that was not called during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Packers04 14

The top teams from opposing divisions meet when the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (3-1) hit the field as a 3-point favorite against the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.2 points higher than the combined 46.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.6, 1.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 50.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Packers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Packers put up 23.8 points per game, five more than the Bengals give up per contest (18.8).

Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.8 points.

The Packers rack up just five fewer yards per game (318), than the Bengals allow per outing (323).

When Green Bay piles up more than 323 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers have four giveaways this season, while the Bengals have four takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Bengals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bengals average 23 points per game, comparable to the 25 the Packers surrender.

The Bengals rack up only 14 more yards per game (325.5) than the Packers give up per contest (311.5).

When Cincinnati churns out more than 311.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bengals have five giveaways this season, while the Packers have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.

This season, Bengals home games average 46.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

The Packers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.

The average total in Packers away games this season is 49.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.