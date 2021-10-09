Publish date:
Iowa vs. Penn State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's second-ranked scoring defense, meet the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 41.
Odds for Iowa vs. Penn State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-1.5
41
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have combined for 41 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Penn State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 41.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 22.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 17.4 points more than the 23.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 47.6, 6.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 41.
- The 53.6 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 12.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Hawkeyes have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Hawkeyes score 21.2 more points per game (33.2) than the Nittany Lions give up (12).
- Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 12 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 320 yards per game, just 5.8 more than the 314.2 the Nittany Lions give up per outing.
- In games that Iowa picks up over 314.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have four turnovers, five fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (9).
Penn State Stats and Trends
- In Penn State's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Nittany Lions rack up 18.4 more points per game (30) than the Hawkeyes give up (11.6).
- When Penn State records more than 11.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 149.2 more yards per game (420.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (271.4).
- When Penn State churns out more than 271.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Nittany Lions have three turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Penn State
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
30
11.6
Avg. Points Allowed
12
320
Avg. Total Yards
420.6
271.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
314.2
4
Giveaways
3
15
Takeaways
9