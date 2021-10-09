Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with fans after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's second-ranked scoring defense, meet the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and their third-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 41.

Odds for Iowa vs. Penn State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -1.5 41

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined for 41 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

So far this season, 60% of Penn State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 41.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 22.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 17.4 points more than the 23.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 47.6, 6.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 41.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 12.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Hawkeyes have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Hawkeyes score 21.2 more points per game (33.2) than the Nittany Lions give up (12).

Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 12 points.

The Hawkeyes average 320 yards per game, just 5.8 more than the 314.2 the Nittany Lions give up per outing.

In games that Iowa picks up over 314.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Hawkeyes have four turnovers, five fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (9).

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 18.4 more points per game (30) than the Hawkeyes give up (11.6).

When Penn State records more than 11.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions rack up 149.2 more yards per game (420.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (271.4).

When Penn State churns out more than 271.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This season the Nittany Lions have three turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (15).

Season Stats