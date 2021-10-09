Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Chiefs score 22.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Bills surrender (11).

Kansas City is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 11 points.

The Chiefs average 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills allow per matchup (216.8).

In games that Kansas City piles up over 216.8 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Bills.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Buffalo's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Bills rack up the same number of points per game that the Chiefs surrender (31.3).

When Buffalo puts up more than 31.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bills rack up 33.8 fewer yards per game (404) than the Chiefs give up (437.8).

Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 437.8 yards.

This year the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Chiefs have forced 4 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Powered by Data Skrive.