Publish date:
Kent State vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
MAC rivals meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. Kent State is favored by 6.5 points. The game has a point total set at 65.
Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kent State
-6.5
65
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have combined for 65 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 65 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.8 points per game, 11.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Flashes games have an average total of 64 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65 total in this game is 9.4 points above the 55.6 average total in Bulls games this season.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- This season, the Golden Flashes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Kent State's games this year have not hit the over on any of five set point totals.
- The Golden Flashes score just 0.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Bulls allow (24.2).
- Kent State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 41 more yards per game (430.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (389.4).
- When Kent State totals over 389.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Bulls have forced (5).
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Buffalo has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Bulls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This season the Bulls put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (27.6).
- Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.6 points.
- The Bulls rack up 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (428.2).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Buffalo
24
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
27.6
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
430.4
Avg. Total Yards
383
428.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.4
4
Giveaways
4
14
Takeaways
5