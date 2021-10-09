Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram (80) dives from a pass from quarterback Dustin Crum (not pictured) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

MAC rivals meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. Kent State is favored by 6.5 points. The game has a point total set at 65.

Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -6.5 65

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have combined for 65 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.8 points per game, 11.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 64 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65 total in this game is 9.4 points above the 55.6 average total in Bulls games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the Golden Flashes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have not hit the over on any of five set point totals.

The Golden Flashes score just 0.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Bulls allow (24.2).

Kent State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 41 more yards per game (430.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (389.4).

When Kent State totals over 389.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Bulls have forced (5).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Buffalo has one win against the spread.

This season, the Bulls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This season the Bulls put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (27.6).

Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.6 points.

The Bulls rack up 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (428.2).

The Bulls have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats