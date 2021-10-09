Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) is tackled by the Florida Gators defense during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Kroger Field. LSU is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under for the contest is set at 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. LSU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -2.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in three of five games this season.

In 60% of LSU's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Wildcats put up 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers surrender (23).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 23 points.

The Wildcats collect 397 yards per game, 30 more yards than the 367 the Tigers allow per contest.

Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 367 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Tigers' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

LSU's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Tigers put up 14.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Wildcats surrender (16.8).

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Tigers average 89.6 more yards per game (374) than the Wildcats give up per outing (284.4).

When LSU churns out over 284.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats