October 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) the advantage on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (2-2). Las Vegas is favored by 5.5 points. The contest has a point total of 45.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is three points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.
  • The 45 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 44.4 average total in Bears games this season.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Raiders put up 3.2 more points per game (26) than the Bears allow (22.8).
  • Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
  • The Raiders collect 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears give up per outing (350).
  • In games that Las Vegas piles up over 350 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Bears.
  • Thus far this season Chicago has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • The Bears put up 16 points per game, nine fewer than the Raiders allow (25).
  • The Bears collect 237 yards per game, 124.8 fewer yards than the 361.8 the Raiders give up.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.