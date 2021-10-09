Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) the advantage on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (2-2). Las Vegas is favored by 5.5 points. The contest has a point total of 45.
Odds for Raiders vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- Chicago's games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is three points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.
- The 45 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 44.4 average total in Bears games this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Raiders put up 3.2 more points per game (26) than the Bears allow (22.8).
- Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Raiders collect 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears give up per outing (350).
- In games that Las Vegas piles up over 350 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Thus far this season Chicago has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Bears put up 16 points per game, nine fewer than the Raiders allow (25).
- The Bears collect 237 yards per game, 124.8 fewer yards than the 361.8 the Raiders give up.
- This season the Bears have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).
Home and road insights
- This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
- This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).
