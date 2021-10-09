Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) the advantage on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (2-2). Las Vegas is favored by 5.5 points. The contest has a point total of 45.

Odds for Raiders vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Chicago's games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is three points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 3.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.

The 45 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 44.4 average total in Bears games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Raiders put up 3.2 more points per game (26) than the Bears allow (22.8).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Raiders collect 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears give up per outing (350).

In games that Las Vegas piles up over 350 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Thus far this season Chicago has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Bears put up 16 points per game, nine fewer than the Raiders allow (25).

The Bears collect 237 yards per game, 124.8 fewer yards than the 361.8 the Raiders give up.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).

Home and road insights

This season, Raiders home games average 47.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).

