Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3) are facing tough odds as 19.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (4-1). The game's over/under is set at 58.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -19.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points just one time this year.

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 14 points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Flames games this season is 54.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58 .

The 58-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 58.9 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Flames have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Flames put up 34.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per contest (29.4).

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.4 points.

The Flames collect 443.8 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 432.2 the Blue Raiders allow per outing.

In games that Liberty totals over 432.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Flames have three turnovers, 11 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Blue Raiders have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Blue Raiders put up 15.4 more points per game (30) than the Flames give up (14.6).

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 14.6 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up 74.8 more yards per game (341.2) than the Flames allow per matchup (266.4).

Middle Tennessee is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 266.4 yards.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats