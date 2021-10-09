Publish date:
Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-3) are facing tough odds as 19.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (4-1). The game's over/under is set at 58.
Odds for Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-19.5
58
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points just one time this year.
- Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 14 points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 54.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58 .
- The 58-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 58.9 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Flames have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Flames put up 34.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per contest (29.4).
- Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.4 points.
- The Flames collect 443.8 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 432.2 the Blue Raiders allow per outing.
- In games that Liberty totals over 432.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Flames have three turnovers, 11 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (14).
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Blue Raiders have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Blue Raiders put up 15.4 more points per game (30) than the Flames give up (14.6).
- Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 14.6 points.
- The Blue Raiders rack up 74.8 more yards per game (341.2) than the Flames allow per matchup (266.4).
- Middle Tennessee is 1-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 266.4 yards.
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
30
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.4
443.8
Avg. Total Yards
341.2
266.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.2
3
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
14