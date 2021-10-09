Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Cleveland Browns (3-1) to be competitive in their attempt to continue their two-game winning streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 47 points for the game.

Odds for Chargers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.7 points greater than the 35.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 47-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Browns games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.

The Chargers average 23.8 points per game, seven more than the Browns surrender per contest (16.8).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Chargers rack up 140.7 more yards per game (391) than the Browns allow per matchup (250.3).

In games that Los Angeles piles up over 250.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (3).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Browns won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Browns score 25 points per game, 6.5 more than the Chargers give up (18.5).

Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.

The Browns collect 57.3 more yards per game (389.3) than the Chargers give up per outing (332).

In games that Cleveland totals more than 332 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 53.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Browns away games this season average 53.0 total points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

