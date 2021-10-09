Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect the Cleveland Browns (3-1) to be competitive in their attempt to continue their two-game winning streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under is set at 47 points for the game.
Odds for Chargers vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.
- Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.7 points greater than the 35.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 47-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Browns games this season.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Los Angeles' games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.
- The Chargers average 23.8 points per game, seven more than the Browns surrender per contest (16.8).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Chargers rack up 140.7 more yards per game (391) than the Browns allow per matchup (250.3).
- In games that Los Angeles piles up over 250.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (3).
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Browns won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Browns score 25 points per game, 6.5 more than the Chargers give up (18.5).
- Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.5 points.
- The Browns collect 57.3 more yards per game (389.3) than the Chargers give up per outing (332).
- In games that Cleveland totals more than 332 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Browns have four giveaways this season, while the Chargers have seven takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 53.5 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Browns away games this season average 53.0 total points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).
