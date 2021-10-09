Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Sun Belt rivals square off when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Cajun Field. Appalachian State is favored by 2 points.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Appalachian State
-2
-
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- In Appalachian State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).
- Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Mountaineers rack up 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (22.8).
- Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
- The Mountaineers rack up 74.2 more yards per game (481.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (407.2).
- When Appalachian State amasses over 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Louisiana has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 28.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Mountaineers give up (20).
- Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 395 yards per game, 30.2 more yards than the 364.8 the Mountaineers allow.
- In games that Louisiana picks up over 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
20
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
481.4
Avg. Total Yards
395
364.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.2
6
Giveaways
4
7
Takeaways
3