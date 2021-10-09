Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

Sun Belt rivals square off when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Cajun Field. Appalachian State is favored by 2 points.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -2 -

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in four chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Mountaineers rack up 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (22.8).

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 74.2 more yards per game (481.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (407.2).

When Appalachian State amasses over 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Louisiana has one win against the spread.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Louisiana's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 28.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Mountaineers give up (20).

Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 395 yards per game, 30.2 more yards than the 364.8 the Mountaineers allow.

In games that Louisiana picks up over 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats