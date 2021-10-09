Oct 2, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Luke Masterson (12) is blocked by running back Trevion Cooley (23) during the second quarter at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The point total is set at 69.5 for the game.

Odds for Louisville vs. Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -2.5 69.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 69.5 points just two times this year.

Virginia's games have gone over 69.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.

Cardinals games have an average total of 63.6 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69.5 over/under in this game is 5.6 points above the 63.9 average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

In Louisville's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals score 4.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Cavaliers give up (27.6).

Louisville is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.6 points.

The Cardinals collect 442.8 yards per game, 30 more yards than the 412.8 the Cavaliers give up per matchup.

In games that Louisville picks up over 412.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (3).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Virginia has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Cavaliers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Cavaliers rack up 6.0 more points per game (34.2) than the Cardinals give up (28.2).

When Virginia scores more than 28.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cavaliers rack up 526 yards per game, 91.2 more yards than the 434.8 the Cardinals allow.

When Virginia picks up over 434.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Cardinals have forced (6).

Season Stats