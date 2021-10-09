Publish date:
Marshall vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 21-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The contest has a 64-point over/under.
Odds for Marshall vs. Old Dominion
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-21
64
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined for 64 points or more just once this season.
- Old Dominion's games have gone over 64 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 56.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 56.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 64 over/under in this game is 9.9 points above the 54.1 average total in Monarchs games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Thundering Herd are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd rack up 6.4 more points per game (37.8) than the Monarchs surrender (31.4).
- When Marshall puts up more than 31.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 540.2 yards per game, 221.6 more yards than the 318.6 the Monarchs allow per outing.
- Marshall is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 318.6 yards.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 times, 12 more than the Monarchs' takeaways (3).
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- So far this season Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Monarchs put up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Thundering Herd allow.
- When Old Dominion records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Monarchs rack up 51.6 fewer yards per game (352) than the Thundering Herd give up per contest (403.6).
- In games that Old Dominion picks up over 403.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Monarchs have eight giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Old Dominion
37.8
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
24.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
540.2
Avg. Total Yards
352
403.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.6
15
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
3