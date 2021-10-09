Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) lowers to tackle Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 21-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The contest has a 64-point over/under.

Odds for Marshall vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -21 64

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 64 points or more just once this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 64 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 56.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 56.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64 over/under in this game is 9.9 points above the 54.1 average total in Monarchs games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd rack up 6.4 more points per game (37.8) than the Monarchs surrender (31.4).

When Marshall puts up more than 31.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 540.2 yards per game, 221.6 more yards than the 318.6 the Monarchs allow per outing.

Marshall is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 318.6 yards.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 times, 12 more than the Monarchs' takeaways (3).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

So far this season Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 21 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Monarchs put up 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Thundering Herd allow.

When Old Dominion records more than 24.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs rack up 51.6 fewer yards per game (352) than the Thundering Herd give up per contest (403.6).

In games that Old Dominion picks up over 403.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs have eight giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have nine takeaways .

Season Stats