Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 58.5.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-1.5
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.
- Eastern Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
- RedHawks games have an average total of 53.3 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The RedHawks put up 24 points per game, comparable to the 25 per contest the Eagles surrender.
- Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25 points.
- The RedHawks average 377.6 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 390.8 the Eagles allow per contest.
- When Miami (OH) amasses more than 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the RedHawks have five turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles average 32.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the RedHawks allow (25.4).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 25.4 points.
- The Eagles average 376.8 yards per game, just five more than the 371.8 the RedHawks give up.
- When Eastern Michigan totals over 371.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
24
Avg. Points Scored
32.6
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
25
377.6
Avg. Total Yards
376.8
371.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.8
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7