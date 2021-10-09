Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 58.5.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -1.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.

Eastern Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

RedHawks games have an average total of 53.3 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The RedHawks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The RedHawks put up 24 points per game, comparable to the 25 per contest the Eagles surrender.

Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25 points.

The RedHawks average 377.6 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 390.8 the Eagles allow per contest.

When Miami (OH) amasses more than 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the RedHawks have five turnovers, two fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles average 32.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the RedHawks allow (25.4).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 25.4 points.

The Eagles average 376.8 yards per game, just five more than the 371.8 the RedHawks give up.

When Eastern Michigan totals over 371.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats