The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at SHI Stadium. Rutgers is a 4.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is 49.5.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of five games this season.

Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.6 points per game, 18.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Spartans games this season feature an average total of 55.1 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.0 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan State is 3-1-1 this season.

This season, the Spartans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Spartans put up 37.8 points per game, 16.6 more than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (21.2).

When Michigan State records more than 21.2 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans average 466.6 yards per game, 147.0 more yards than the 319.6 the Scarlet Knights give up per outing.

In games that Michigan State totals more than 319.6 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have forced (8).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Scarlet Knights have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 29.8 points per game, 9.2 more than the Spartans give up (20.6).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 78.6 fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Spartans give up per outing (428.8).

This year the Scarlet Knights have four turnovers, four fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (8).

Season Stats