Two of the nation's best rushing attacks square off when the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) bring college football's seventh-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 14 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Wolverines are just 2.5-point favorites. A total of 50 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -2.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Nebraska and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.1, is 22.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 21.7 points greater than the 28.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.7 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Wolverines rack up 24.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (15.5).

When Michigan records more than 15.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wolverines collect 114.8 more yards per game (436.8) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (322).

In games that Michigan churns out over 322 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have one turnover, six fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (7).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Cornhuskers rack up 19.5 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolverines surrender (12.8).

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 12.8 points.

The Cornhuskers average 217.9 more yards per game (503.7) than the Wolverines allow (285.8).

In games that Nebraska totals over 285.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Wolverines have forced (6).

Season Stats