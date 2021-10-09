Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with an official during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-4) have an expected difficult fight to break their four-game losing streak as they are heavy 10-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The point total is 49.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points only two times this year.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.8 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.8 more than the 49 total in this contest.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has covered the spread two times this year.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Vikings average 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions surrender (29.8).

When Minnesota records more than 29.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Vikings collect only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Lions allow per outing (381.3).

When Minnesota totals more than 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

So far this year Detroit has two wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Lions put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings allow (23).

The Lions rack up 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings give up (389).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 52.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (49).

This season, Lions away games average 45.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

