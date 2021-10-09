Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (1-3) are big 19-point underdogs on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Missouri Tigers (2-3). A total of 69 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Missouri vs. North Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -19 69

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 69-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

North Texas' games have yet to go over 69 points this season.

Saturday's total is 13.4 points higher than the combined 55.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 66.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games have an average total of 60 points this season, nine fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69 total in this game is 2.8 points above the 66.2 average total in Mean Green games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Missouri has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 7.5 more points per game (35.8) than the Mean Green surrender (28.3).

When Missouri scores more than 28.3 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 53.8 more yards per game (465.6) than the Mean Green allow per matchup (411.8).

In games that Missouri totals more than 411.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has covered the spread one time this year.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 19 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

North Texas' games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Mean Green put up 19.8 points per game, 18.2 fewer than the Tigers give up (38).

The Mean Green collect 103.5 fewer yards per game (396.5) than the Tigers give up per contest (500).

In games that North Texas totals over 500 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Mean Green have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats