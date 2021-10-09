Publish date:
Nevada vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) are big 28.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5). This matchup has an over/under of 63 points.
Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State
Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-28.5
63
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have combined for 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
- New Mexico State's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 54.5 points per game, 8.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 58.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 54.8, 8.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63 .
- The 55.2 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- In Nevada's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 28.5 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack score just 1.9 fewer points per game (32.3) than the Aggies give up (34.2).
- Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 34.2 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 28.5 fewer yards per game (420.8), than the Aggies give up per matchup (449.3).
- This year, the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, nine fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
New Mexico State Stats and Trends
- New Mexico State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have been underdogs by 28.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Aggies score 22.2 points per game, comparable to the 24 the Wolf Pack give up.
- New Mexico State is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.
- The Aggies rack up 353.8 yards per game, only 1.5 fewer than the 355.3 the Wolf Pack give up.
- New Mexico State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up over 355.3 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|New Mexico State
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.2
24
Avg. Points Allowed
34.2
420.8
Avg. Total Yards
353.8
355.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.3
2
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
11