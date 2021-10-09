Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) are big 28.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5). This matchup has an over/under of 63 points.

Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -28.5 63

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined for 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.5 points per game, 8.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 58.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 54.8, 8.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63 .

The 55.2 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 28.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Wolf Pack score just 1.9 fewer points per game (32.3) than the Aggies give up (34.2).

Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 34.2 points.

The Wolf Pack average 28.5 fewer yards per game (420.8), than the Aggies give up per matchup (449.3).

This year, the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, nine fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 28.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Aggies score 22.2 points per game, comparable to the 24 the Wolf Pack give up.

New Mexico State is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.

The Aggies rack up 353.8 yards per game, only 1.5 fewer than the 355.3 the Wolf Pack give up.

New Mexico State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up over 355.3 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (6).

Season Stats