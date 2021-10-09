Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off of the field after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-3) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The point total is set at 40 for the outing.

Odds for Patriots vs. Texans

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have scored at least 40 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

In 75% of Houston's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 40.

Sunday's over/under is 5.4 points higher than the combined 34.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 40-point total for this game is 5.9 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

New England's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Patriots rack up 17.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than the Texans surrender per outing (29).

The Patriots average 311.8 yards per game, 90 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans give up per outing.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Texans' takeaways (6).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Texans have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Texans average 16.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.5 the Patriots surrender.

When Houston puts up more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans rack up 263.3 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 307 the Patriots give up.

This season the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

This season, Texans home games average 44.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

This season, Patriots away games average 43.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.