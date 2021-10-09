Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls a play against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are favored by just 2 points against the Washington Football Team (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The over/under is 43.5.

Odds for Saints vs. Washington

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points just once this year.

Washington's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 45.0 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Saints average seven fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team surrender (30.5).

The Saints average 276.8 yards per game, 140.7 fewer yards than the 417.5 the Football Team give up per matchup.

The Saints have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (2).

Washington stats and trends

Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

This season, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Football Team rack up 25.3 points per game, eight more than the Saints surrender (17.3).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.3 points.

The Football Team rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342) than the Saints give up (349.3).

When Washington totals more than 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Football Team have five turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

The Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 2-point underdogs or more at home.

Football Team home games this season average 43.5 total points, which equals this matchup's over/under.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 44.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

