New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are favored by just 2 points against the Washington Football Team (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The over/under is 43.5.
Odds for Saints vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points just once this year.
- Washington's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of four chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.8 points per game, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 45.0 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Saints average seven fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team surrender (30.5).
- The Saints average 276.8 yards per game, 140.7 fewer yards than the 417.5 the Football Team give up per matchup.
- The Saints have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (2).
Washington stats and trends
- Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Football Team rack up 25.3 points per game, eight more than the Saints surrender (17.3).
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.3 points.
- The Football Team rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342) than the Saints give up (349.3).
- When Washington totals more than 349.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year the Football Team have five turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- The Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 2-point underdogs or more at home.
- Football Team home games this season average 43.5 total points, which equals this matchup's over/under.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.
- The average point total in Saints away games this season is 44.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
