The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are 17-point favorites when they host the Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. A total of 64.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -17 64.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Florida State's games have gone over 64.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tar Heels games this season feature an average total of 67.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is seven points above the 57.5 average total in Seminoles games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 17 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Tar Heels average 6.2 more points per game (37.6) than the Seminoles allow (31.4).

North Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.

The Tar Heels collect 87.2 more yards per game (497) than the Seminoles give up per outing (409.8).

In games that North Carolina picks up over 409.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Seminoles' takeaways (5).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida State has one win against the spread.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Seminoles score 25 points per game, comparable to the 25 the Tar Heels give up.

Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25 points.

The Seminoles collect only 15.2 more yards per game (385) than the Tar Heels allow per outing (369.8).

In games that Florida State amasses more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times, six more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (7).

Season Stats