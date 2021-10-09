Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 234

The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) are just 1-point underdogs against the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The point total is 47.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -1 47

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of five games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 38.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 55 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is eight points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Fighting Irish average 15.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Hokies surrender (15.3).

When Notre Dame scores more than 15.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish rack up 33.9 more yards per game (361.2) than the Hokies give up per matchup (327.3).

When Notre Dame churns out over 327.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Hokies have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Hokies put up 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Fighting Irish allow.

The Hokies collect 37.9 fewer yards per game (331.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (369.4).

The Hokies have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats