The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are double-digit, 21-point favorites at home at Ohio Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams have high-powered passing games, with the Buckeyes eighth in passing yards per game, and the Terrapins 13th. The contest has a point total set at 71.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Maryland

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -21 71

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined for 71 points or more just one time this season.

Maryland's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 28.2 points above the 42.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.0, 8.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 71 .

The 58.3 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 12.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Buckeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Buckeyes score 45.0 points per game, 23.4 more than the Terrapins surrender per outing (21.6).

When Ohio State scores more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Buckeyes rack up 555.6 yards per game, 217.2 more yards than the 338.4 the Terrapins allow per contest.

When Ohio State picks up over 338.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, two fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

Maryland's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Terrapins rack up 32.6 points per game, 11.4 more than the Buckeyes allow (21.2).

When Maryland records more than 21.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins average 71.6 more yards per game (469.6) than the Buckeyes allow (398.0).

In games that Maryland amasses over 398.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (9).

Season Stats