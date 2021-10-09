Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are double-digit, 21-point favorites at home at Ohio Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams have high-powered passing games, with the Buckeyes eighth in passing yards per game, and the Terrapins 13th. The contest has a point total set at 71.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Maryland
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-21
71
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined for 71 points or more just one time this season.
- Maryland's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.
- The two teams combine to average 77.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 28.2 points above the 42.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.0, 8.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 71 .
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 12.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buckeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Buckeyes score 45.0 points per game, 23.4 more than the Terrapins surrender per outing (21.6).
- When Ohio State scores more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes rack up 555.6 yards per game, 217.2 more yards than the 338.4 the Terrapins allow per contest.
- When Ohio State picks up over 338.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, two fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
- Maryland's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Terrapins rack up 32.6 points per game, 11.4 more than the Buckeyes allow (21.2).
- When Maryland records more than 21.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average 71.6 more yards per game (469.6) than the Buckeyes allow (398.0).
- In games that Maryland amasses over 398.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Maryland
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.6
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
555.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.6
398.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
338.4
5
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
7