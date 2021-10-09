Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) gains yards on a play in the first quarter of Satuday's game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) clash for the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 63.5 points.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -3.5 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of five times.

Texas' games have gone over 63.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 18.7 points lower than the two team's combined 82.2 points per game average.

The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 59.0 average total in Longhorns games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Sooners rack up 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns allow (24.0).

When Oklahoma puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners rack up 36.6 more yards per game (433.4) than the Longhorns give up per contest (396.8).

When Oklahoma totals more than 396.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have four turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (8).

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Texas has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Longhorns rack up 24.8 more points per game (43.8) than the Sooners allow (19.0).

Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.

The Longhorns average 152.0 more yards per game (472.8) than the Sooners allow per contest (320.8).

Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 320.8 yards.

The Longhorns have five giveaways this season, while the Sooners have nine takeaways .

