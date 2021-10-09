Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) clash for the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 63.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-3.5
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of five times.
- Texas' games have gone over 63.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 18.7 points lower than the two team's combined 82.2 points per game average.
- The 43 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.5 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.5 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 59.0 average total in Longhorns games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.
- The Sooners have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Oklahoma has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Sooners rack up 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns allow (24.0).
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Sooners rack up 36.6 more yards per game (433.4) than the Longhorns give up per contest (396.8).
- When Oklahoma totals more than 396.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have four turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Texas has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Longhorns rack up 24.8 more points per game (43.8) than the Sooners allow (19.0).
- Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Longhorns average 152.0 more yards per game (472.8) than the Sooners allow per contest (320.8).
- Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 320.8 yards.
- The Longhorns have five giveaways this season, while the Sooners have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Texas
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
43.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
433.4
Avg. Total Yards
472.8
320.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.8
4
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
8