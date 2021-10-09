Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC) are 5.5-point favorites at home at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams have high-powered running games, with the Rebels 10th in rushing yards per game, and the Razorbacks 18th. The point total is 66.5 for the game.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -5.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points just twice this season.

Arkansas' games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.

Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 73.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 21.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 75.3 points per game in 2021, 8.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 15.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Ole Miss has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Rebels rack up 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks surrender (19.0).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Rebels average 266.5 more yards per game (549.3) than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (282.8).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 282.8 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (6).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has five wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Razorbacks score just 2.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels give up (26.0).

Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.0 points.

The Razorbacks collect 45.1 more yards per game (416.4) than the Rebels allow (371.3).

When Arkansas piles up over 371.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats