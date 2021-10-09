Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Martin Stadium. An over/under of 59.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -3.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 0.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.6 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Beavers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Beavers score 11 more points per game (36) than the Cougars surrender (25).

Oregon State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.

The Beavers average 50.8 more yards per game (436.8) than the Cougars give up per contest (386).

In games that Oregon State amasses more than 386 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Cougars rack up just 1.4 more points per game (23) than the Beavers give up (21.6).

Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Cougars rack up just nine fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Beavers give up per contest (359.2).

In games that Washington State piles up more than 359.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Beavers have forced 11 turnovers.

Season Stats