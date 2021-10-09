October 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is brought down by a group of Green Bay Packers defenders during a game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game has an over/under of 39.5 points.

Odds for Broncos vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points just one time this year.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.9 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 43.1 points per game in 2020, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 39.5-point total for this game is 6.0 points below the 45.5 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.

The Broncos average just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Steelers allow (23.3).

When Denver puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up 353.8 yards per game, only four fewer than the 357.8 the Steelers allow per outing.

When Denver picks up over 357.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Steelers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).

Pittsburgh's games this season have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

This year the Steelers put up 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos allow (12.3).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 12.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Steelers average 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos allow (267.8).

In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more at home.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

Away from home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 43.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

