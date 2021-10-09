Publish date:
Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game has an over/under of 39.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Broncos vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points just one time this year.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.9 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 43.1 points per game in 2020, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 39.5-point total for this game is 6.0 points below the 45.5 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Denver's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.
- The Broncos average just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Steelers allow (23.3).
- When Denver puts up more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos rack up 353.8 yards per game, only four fewer than the 357.8 the Steelers allow per outing.
- When Denver picks up over 357.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Steelers.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Steelers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Pittsburgh's games this season have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
- This year the Steelers put up 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos allow (12.3).
- When Pittsburgh scores more than 12.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Steelers average 34 more yards per game (301.8) than the Broncos allow (267.8).
- In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 267.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- This season the Steelers have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced 5 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- The Steelers are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more at home.
- The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 44.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
- Away from home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 43.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.