The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. The over/under is 42.5 in this game.

Odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -19.5 42.5

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of four games this season.

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 45.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.3 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 45.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 8.6 points below the 51.1 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Aztecs rack up 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos allow (26.8).

When San Diego State puts up more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aztecs rack up 29.6 more yards per game (378.8) than the Lobos allow per contest (349.2).

In games that San Diego State amasses over 349.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs have five giveaways this season, while the Lobos have seven takeaways .

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Lobos rack up 16.8 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Aztecs allow.

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19 points.

The Lobos collect only 11.3 more yards per game (300.6) than the Aztecs allow per matchup (289.3).

In games that New Mexico picks up over 289.3 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Aztecs.

Season Stats