The No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on the road at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams have high-powered running games, with the Mustangs 23rd in rushing yards per game, and the Midshipmen 15th. The over/under is set at 56 points for the game.

Odds for SMU vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total SMU -13.5 56

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Navy's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 68.6 points per game in 2021, 12.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 56 over/under in this game is 9.9 points above the 46.1 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 3-1-0 this season.

The Mustangs have always covered the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Mustangs put up 42.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Midshipmen give up per outing (32.5).

SMU is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.5 points.

The Mustangs collect 532.4 yards per game, 182.6 more yards than the 349.8 the Midshipmen allow per matchup.

In games that SMU piles up more than 349.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has covered the spread twice this year.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Navy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen average 16 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Mustangs surrender (21.8).

The Midshipmen rack up 127.6 fewer yards per game (293) than the Mustangs give up per contest (420.6).

The Midshipmen have six giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have nine takeaways .

