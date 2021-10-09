Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas State Bobcats (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The over/under is 52.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Texas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 52.5 points in a game this year.

Texas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.1 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Jaguars games have an average total of 50 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 8.3 points below the 60.8 points per game average total in Bobcats games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Jaguars put up 24.8 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bobcats allow per contest (36.8).

The Jaguars rack up 69.5 fewer yards per game (365.5), than the Bobcats give up per outing (435).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Bobcats have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Alabama at SISportsbook.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has covered the spread two times this year.

This year, the Bobcats have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Bobcats rack up 24.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Jaguars allow (16.8).

Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Bobcats rack up 332.5 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 288.8 the Jaguars give up.

When Texas State piles up more than 288.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats