Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians argues a call with the referees during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Miami Dolphins (1-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 10-point underdogs in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 48 points.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in three of four games this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points lower than the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 52.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Buccaneers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Buccaneers rack up 30.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the Dolphins give up per outing (27.3).

When Tampa Bay records more than 27.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buccaneers rack up 399.8 yards per game, just 11.5 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins allow per outing.

When Tampa Bay picks up over 388.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (6).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Dolphins score 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).

The Dolphins collect 123 fewer yards per game (252) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (375).

The Dolphins have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 10-point favorites or greater, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Buccaneers home games this season average 52.3 total points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Dolphins away games this season average 44.3 total points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

