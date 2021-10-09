Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) jumps over TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at Jones AT&T Stadium. TCU is favored by 2.5 points. A 60.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for TCU vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total TCU -2.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points just twice this year.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.6 points per game average.

The 58.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

Horned Frogs games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 57.7 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

TCU's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Horned Frogs rack up 4.2 more points per game (35) than the Red Raiders surrender (30.8).

TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 44.5 more yards per game (431.5) than the Red Raiders give up per outing (387).

In games that TCU totals more than 387 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (7).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Red Raiders have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year the Red Raiders put up 8.3 more points per game (35.6) than the Horned Frogs give up (27.3).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.

The Red Raiders collect 40.8 more yards per game (437.8) than the Horned Frogs give up (397).

In games that Texas Tech totals over 397 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (6).

Season Stats