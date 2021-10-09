Publish date:
TCU vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project a close game when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at Jones AT&T Stadium. TCU is favored by 2.5 points. A 60.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for TCU vs. Texas Tech
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
-2.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points just twice this year.
- Texas Tech's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.6 points per game average.
- The 58.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- Horned Frogs games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points above the 57.7 average total in Red Raiders games this season.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Horned Frogs rack up 4.2 more points per game (35) than the Red Raiders surrender (30.8).
- TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 44.5 more yards per game (431.5) than the Red Raiders give up per outing (387).
- In games that TCU totals more than 387 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (7).
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Red Raiders have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Red Raiders put up 8.3 more points per game (35.6) than the Horned Frogs give up (27.3).
- Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.
- The Red Raiders collect 40.8 more yards per game (437.8) than the Horned Frogs give up (397).
- In games that Texas Tech totals over 397 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|Texas Tech
35
Avg. Points Scored
35.6
27.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
431.5
Avg. Total Yards
437.8
397
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
387
6
Giveaways
9
6
Takeaways
7