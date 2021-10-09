Publish date:
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. Tennessee is a 4.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 48.5 in this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 6.2 points higher than the combined 42.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 56.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.1 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Titans have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Titans rack up five fewer points per game (23.8) than the Jaguars surrender (28.8).
- The Titans average 24 fewer yards per game (394.5), than the Jaguars allow per contest (418.5).
- Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 418.5 yards.
- This year, the Titans have turned the ball over seven times, six more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Jaguars.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This season the Jaguars rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans allow (27.8).
- The Jaguars rack up 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans allow (358.3).
- In games that Jacksonville piles up more than 358.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
- The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.
- This season, Titans away games average 49.3 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.