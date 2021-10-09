Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 005

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. Tennessee is a 4.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 48.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.2 points higher than the combined 42.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 56.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.1 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 1.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has covered the spread two times this year.

The Titans have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Titans rack up five fewer points per game (23.8) than the Jaguars surrender (28.8).

The Titans average 24 fewer yards per game (394.5), than the Jaguars allow per contest (418.5).

Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 418.5 yards.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over seven times, six more than the Jaguars' takeaways (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread one time this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This season the Jaguars rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Titans allow (27.8).

The Jaguars rack up 36.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Titans allow (358.3).

In games that Jacksonville piles up more than 358.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

The average total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, Titans away games average 49.3 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

