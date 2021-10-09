Publish date:
Tennessee vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) will test their 10th-ranked scoring offense against the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 103 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Volunteers are favored by 10.5 points in the game. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-10.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- South Carolina's games have yet to go over 56.5 points this season.
- The two teams combine to score 63.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.3 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Volunteers score 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks allow (17.4).
- Tennessee is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.4 points.
- The Volunteers average 474.4 yards per game, 173.8 more yards than the 300.6 the Gamecocks give up per outing.
- When Tennessee piles up over 300.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (14).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This year the Gamecocks put up just 0.6 more points per game (22.4) than the Volunteers surrender (21.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.
- The Gamecocks collect 329.6 yards per game, only 9.6 fewer than the 339.2 the Volunteers give up.
- When South Carolina amasses over 339.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Volunteers' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Carolina
40.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
17.4
474.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
339.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.6
6
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
14