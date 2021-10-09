Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) will test their 10th-ranked scoring offense against the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 103 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Volunteers are favored by 10.5 points in the game. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -10.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

South Carolina's games have yet to go over 56.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.3 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Volunteers score 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks allow (17.4).

Tennessee is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.4 points.

The Volunteers average 474.4 yards per game, 173.8 more yards than the 300.6 the Gamecocks give up per outing.

When Tennessee piles up over 300.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (14).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year the Gamecocks put up just 0.6 more points per game (22.4) than the Volunteers surrender (21.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Gamecocks collect 329.6 yards per game, only 9.6 fewer than the 339.2 the Volunteers give up.

When South Carolina amasses over 339.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Volunteers' takeaways (7).

Season Stats