Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-2, 0-0 MAC) are 12.5-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Toledo Rockets (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. An over/under of 52.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -12.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points only one time this year.

In 60% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 58.8 points per game, 6.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Rockets have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Rockets rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (30.2) than the Huskies give up (33.6).

Toledo is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.6 points.

The Rockets collect 396.8 yards per game, 22.4 fewer yards than the 419.2 the Huskies allow per outing.

When Toledo churns out over 419.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have five takeaways .

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Huskies average 28.6 points per game, 12.0 more than the Rockets allow (16.6).

Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.6 points.

The Huskies rack up 79.8 more yards per game (377.0) than the Rockets allow (297.2).

In games that Northern Illinois churns out over 297.2 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Huskies have eight giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats