Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) will put their 19th-ranked run defense to the test against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the No. 4 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are favored by 5.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Odds for Troy vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total Troy -5.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have not yet scored more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 48.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.3 points fewer than the 50.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number one point higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 4.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread one time this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Troy's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Trojans put up 10.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Eagles give up (33.8).

The Trojans collect 165.4 fewer yards per game (337.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (502.6).

The Trojans have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has covered the spread two times this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles rack up 25 points per game, eight more than the Trojans give up (17).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17 points.

The Eagles rack up 396.6 yards per game, 130.6 more yards than the 266 the Trojans give up.

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 266 yards.

This season the Eagles have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (10).

Season Stats