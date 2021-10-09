Publish date:
Troy vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Troy Trojans (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) will put their 19th-ranked run defense to the test against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the No. 4 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are favored by 5.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 50.5.
Odds for Troy vs. Georgia Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-5.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have not yet scored more than 50.5 points in a game this season.
- Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 48.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 0.3 points fewer than the 50.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number one point higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 4.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Troy's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
- The Trojans put up 10.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Eagles give up (33.8).
- The Trojans collect 165.4 fewer yards per game (337.2) than the Eagles give up per matchup (502.6).
- The Trojans have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles rack up 25 points per game, eight more than the Trojans give up (17).
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 17 points.
- The Eagles rack up 396.6 yards per game, 130.6 more yards than the 266 the Trojans give up.
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 266 yards.
- This season the Eagles have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
25
17
Avg. Points Allowed
33.8
337.2
Avg. Total Yards
396.6
266
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
502.6
9
Giveaways
3
10
Takeaways
4