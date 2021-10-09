Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) gets a pass off as he is reached by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan (93) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 914

A pair of the nation's best passing attacks square off when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) take college football's 23rd-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 22 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are 3.5-point favorites. The contest's point total is set at 61.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have scored at least 61 points just twice this year.

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.6, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 61 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 57.5, 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 63.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

This year, the Golden Hurricane put up 10.0 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Tigers surrender (32.2).

The Golden Hurricane collect 449.6 yards per game, only 15.4 fewer than the 465 the Tigers allow per outing.

In games that Tulsa piles up more than 465 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Memphis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Tigers put up 37.4 points per game, four more than the Golden Hurricane surrender (33.4).

When Memphis puts up more than 33.4 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up 474.2 yards per game, 77.4 more yards than the 396.8 the Golden Hurricane allow.

In games that Memphis churns out more than 396.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats