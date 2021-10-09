Publish date:
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 4 points. The point total is 49.
Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-4
49
Over/Under Insights
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just twice this year.
- Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 49 points in three of five chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is seven points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Blazers games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 2.7 more than the set total in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Blazers have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Blazers score just 2.2 more points per game (23.6) than the Owls give up (21.4).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.
- The Blazers average 371.2 yards per game, only 19 fewer than the 390.2 the Owls give up per contest.
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 390.2 yards.
- This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (7).
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Owls put up 32.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Blazers give up (23.8).
- Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Owls rack up 472.8 yards per game, 102 more yards than the 370.8 the Blazers give up.
- Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 370.8 yards.
- The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Blazers have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
23.6
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.4
371.2
Avg. Total Yards
472.8
370.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
6
7
Takeaways
7