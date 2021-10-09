UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

Oddsmakers give the UAB Blazers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 4 points. The point total is 49.

Odds for UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total UAB -4 49

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just twice this year.

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 49 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is seven points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 2.7 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Blazers have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Blazers score just 2.2 more points per game (23.6) than the Owls give up (21.4).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.

The Blazers average 371.2 yards per game, only 19 fewer than the 390.2 the Owls give up per contest.

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 390.2 yards.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (7).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Owls put up 32.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Blazers give up (23.8).

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Owls rack up 472.8 yards per game, 102 more yards than the 370.8 the Blazers give up.

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 370.8 yards.

The Owls have six giveaways this season, while the Blazers have seven takeaways .

