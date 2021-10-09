Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn talks with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-2, 0-0 AAC) are 10-point favorites when they host the East Carolina Pirates (3-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Bounce House. The contest's point total is 65.5.

Odds for UCF vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCF -10 65.5

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 65.5 points in three of four games this season.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 73.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 59.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Knights and their opponents score an average of 64.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

UCF's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Knights score 11.4 more points per game (41) than the Pirates surrender (29.6).

UCF is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.6 points.

The Knights rack up only 17.5 more yards per game (496.5) than the Pirates allow per contest (479).

When UCF totals more than 479 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have five giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 12 takeaways .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Pirates have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Pirates average just 1.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Knights give up (30.3).

East Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Pirates average 74.1 more yards per game (441.4) than the Knights give up (367.3).

When East Carolina amasses over 367.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats