UCLA vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Arizona Stadium. Arizona is a 16-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 60.5 points.
Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-16
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Arizona and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 60.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.1 points higher than the combined 52.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 0.9 points more than the 59.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 63.5 points, a number three points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Bruins put up 4.4 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (31).
- UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31 points.
- The Bruins collect 429.4 yards per game, 65.6 more yards than the 363.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- UCLA is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 363.8 yards.
- The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .
Arizona Stats and Trends
- So far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year the Wildcats rack up 11.6 fewer points per game (17) than the Bruins give up (28.6).
- The Wildcats average 363 yards per game, 45 fewer yards than the 408 the Bruins allow.
- In games that Arizona piles up over 408 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bruins have forced (7).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Arizona
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
17
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31
429.4
Avg. Total Yards
363
408
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
363.8
3
Giveaways
10
7
Takeaways
3