Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches game action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Arizona Stadium. Arizona is a 16-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 60.5 points.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -16 60.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Arizona and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 60.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 8.1 points higher than the combined 52.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.9 points more than the 59.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 63.5 points, a number three points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bruins have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bruins put up 4.4 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (31).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31 points.

The Bruins collect 429.4 yards per game, 65.6 more yards than the 363.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.

UCLA is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 363.8 yards.

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .

Arizona Stats and Trends

So far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the Wildcats rack up 11.6 fewer points per game (17) than the Bruins give up (28.6).

The Wildcats average 363 yards per game, 45 fewer yards than the 408 the Bruins allow.

In games that Arizona piles up over 408 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bruins have forced (7).

Season Stats