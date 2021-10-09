Publish date:
UConn vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UConn Huskies (0-6) visit the UMass Minutemen (0-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between FBS Independent rivals at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. UMass is a 3-point underdog. The contest's over/under is 57.
Odds for UConn vs. UMass
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-3
57
Over/Under Insights
- UConn and its opponents have scored at least 57 points only two times this season.
- UMass' games have gone over 57 points in three of five chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 25.9 points higher than the combined 31.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 86.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 29.9 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- Huskies games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UConn Stats and Trends
- In UConn's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Huskies put up 16.5 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Minutemen give up per outing (47.2).
- The Huskies rack up 270.2 yards per game, 247.4 fewer yards than the 517.6 the Minutemen allow per outing.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (5) this season.
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Minutemen have been underdogs by 3 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- UMass' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- This season the Minutemen rack up 25.1 fewer points per game (14.6) than the Huskies surrender (39.7).
- The Minutemen rack up 188.7 fewer yards per game (271) than the Huskies allow (459.7).
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).
Season Stats
|UConn
|Stats
|UMass
16.5
Avg. Points Scored
14.6
39.7
Avg. Points Allowed
47.2
270.2
Avg. Total Yards
271
459.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
517.6
10
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
5