Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-6) visit the UMass Minutemen (0-5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between FBS Independent rivals at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. UMass is a 3-point underdog. The contest's over/under is 57.

Odds for UConn vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UConn -3 57

Over/Under Insights

UConn and its opponents have scored at least 57 points only two times this season.

UMass' games have gone over 57 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's total is 25.9 points higher than the combined 31.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 86.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 29.9 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.

Huskies games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UConn Stats and Trends

In UConn's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Huskies put up 16.5 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Minutemen give up per outing (47.2).

The Huskies rack up 270.2 yards per game, 247.4 fewer yards than the 517.6 the Minutemen allow per outing.

The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (5) this season.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has covered the spread two times this season.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 3 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UMass' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This season the Minutemen rack up 25.1 fewer points per game (14.6) than the Huskies surrender (39.7).

The Minutemen rack up 188.7 fewer yards per game (271) than the Huskies allow (459.7).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Season Stats