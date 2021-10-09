Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) pulls in a reception past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are 3-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 52.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for USC vs. Utah

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total USC -3 52.5

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 61.4 points per game, 8.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 48.8 average total in Utes games this season.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Trojans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

USC's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Trojans rack up 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes allow (22.3).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Trojans collect 138.2 more yards per game (439.2) than the Utes give up per contest (301).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 301 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for USC at SISportsbook.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this season Utah is winless against the spread.

Utah's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Utes average 3.6 more points per game (28) than the Trojans surrender (24.4).

Utah is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Utes collect only 5.1 more yards per game (366.5) than the Trojans allow per outing (361.4).

The Utes have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats