USC vs. Utah College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are 3-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 52.5 points.
Odds for USC vs. Utah
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-3
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 61.4 points per game, 8.9 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 48.8 average total in Utes games this season.
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.
- USC's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Trojans rack up 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes allow (22.3).
- USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
- The Trojans collect 138.2 more yards per game (439.2) than the Utes give up per contest (301).
- USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 301 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- So far this season Utah is winless against the spread.
- Utah's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Utes average 3.6 more points per game (28) than the Trojans surrender (24.4).
- Utah is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.
- The Utes collect only 5.1 more yards per game (366.5) than the Trojans allow per outing (361.4).
- The Utes have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Utah
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
28
24.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
439.2
Avg. Total Yards
366.5
361.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301
10
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
6