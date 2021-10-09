Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) are small, 2-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup with the UTEP Miners (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The point total is set at 45 for the game.

Odds for UTEP vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -2 45

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is two points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.6 points per game, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Miners games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 6.2 more than the set total in this contest.

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 3-1-0 this year.

The Miners have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Miners score 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Golden Eagles surrender.

UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.8 points.

The Miners average 52.2 more yards per game (387.4) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (335.2).

When UTEP picks up more than 335.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

This season the Golden Eagles rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Miners allow (23.8).

The Golden Eagles average 22 fewer yards per game (288.8) than the Miners give up (310.8).

In games that Southern Miss totals more than 310.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats