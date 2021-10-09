Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Turner (0) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers free safety Joey Blount (29) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are 6-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. The contest has a point total set at 58.5.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -6 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points just once this season.

Syracuse's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 10.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 39 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.5 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 5.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The 58.5 total in this game is 7.9 points higher than the 50.6 average total in Orange games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Demon Deacons put up 17.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Orange give up (20.8).

Wake Forest is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 160 more yards per game (444.6) than the Orange give up per contest (284.6).

When Wake Forest totals more than 284.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Orange have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Orange rack up 30.4 points per game, 12.2 more than the Demon Deacons surrender (18.2).

Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Orange rack up 391.6 yards per game, just one more than the 390.6 the Demon Deacons allow.

The Orange have six giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats