Wake Forest vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) are 6-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. The contest has a point total set at 58.5.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-6
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points just once this season.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.8, is 10.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 39 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.5 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 5.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 7.9 points higher than the 50.6 average total in Orange games this season.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Demon Deacons put up 17.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Orange give up (20.8).
- Wake Forest is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 160 more yards per game (444.6) than the Orange give up per contest (284.6).
- When Wake Forest totals more than 284.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Orange rack up 30.4 points per game, 12.2 more than the Demon Deacons surrender (18.2).
- Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Orange rack up 391.6 yards per game, just one more than the 390.6 the Demon Deacons allow.
- The Orange have six giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Syracuse
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
444.6
Avg. Total Yards
391.6
390.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
284.6
5
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
5