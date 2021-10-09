Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The game has a 71-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -3.5 71

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to put up more than 71 points just two times this year.

UTSA's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.6, is 2.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 60.3 points this season, 10.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.9 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 11.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

So far this season Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

This year, the Hilltoppers average 21.4 more points per game (39) than the Roadrunners allow (17.6).

When Western Kentucky records more than 17.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Hilltoppers average 520.5 yards per game, 223.3 more yards than the 297.2 the Roadrunners give up per outing.

In games that Western Kentucky churns out more than 297.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Roadrunners won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Roadrunners score just 0.4 fewer points per game (34.6) than the Hilltoppers surrender (35).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 35 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (431.4) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (459.5).

This season the Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats