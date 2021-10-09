Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The game has a 71-point over/under.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-3.5
71
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to put up more than 71 points just two times this year.
- UTSA's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.6, is 2.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 52.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Hilltoppers games have an average total of 60.3 points this season, 10.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.9 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 11.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- So far this season Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- This year, the Hilltoppers average 21.4 more points per game (39) than the Roadrunners allow (17.6).
- When Western Kentucky records more than 17.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Hilltoppers average 520.5 yards per game, 223.3 more yards than the 297.2 the Roadrunners give up per outing.
- In games that Western Kentucky churns out more than 297.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have three turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Roadrunners won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Roadrunners score just 0.4 fewer points per game (34.6) than the Hilltoppers surrender (35).
- UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 35 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (431.4) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (459.5).
- This season the Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
39
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
35
Avg. Points Allowed
17.6
520.5
Avg. Total Yards
431.4
459.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
297.2
3
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
10