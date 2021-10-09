Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 12.5 points. This game has an over/under of 57.5 points.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Ball State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-12.5
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- Ball State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 6.3 points above the 51.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 60.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan is 3-1-1 against the spread this year.
- The Broncos have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Broncos rack up three fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals give up (29.6).
- The Broncos average only 2.8 more yards per game (409) than the Cardinals allow per contest (406.2).
- Western Michigan is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 406.2 yards.
- This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (4).
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This year, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- Ball State's games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Cardinals average just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Broncos surrender (21.6).
- Ball State is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
- The Cardinals rack up only 8.2 more yards per game (308) than the Broncos give up per contest (299.8).
- Ball State is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 299.8 yards.
- This season the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Ball State
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
19.2
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
409
Avg. Total Yards
308
299.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.2
2
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
4