Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 12.5 points. This game has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -12.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Ball State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.3 points above the 51.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 60.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 3-1-1 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Broncos rack up three fewer points per game (26.6) than the Cardinals give up (29.6).

The Broncos average only 2.8 more yards per game (409) than the Cardinals allow per contest (406.2).

Western Michigan is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 406.2 yards.

This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (4).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This year, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Ball State's games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Cardinals average just 2.4 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Broncos surrender (21.6).

Ball State is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Cardinals rack up only 8.2 more yards per game (308) than the Broncos give up per contest (299.8).

Ball State is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 299.8 yards.

This season the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

Season Stats