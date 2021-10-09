Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point favorites when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 42 points for the game.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -11 42

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined for 42 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

So far this season, 50% of Illinois' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 42.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.2 points per game, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 42-point total for this game is 13.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 11 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Badgers score 18.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (24.7).

The Badgers rack up 351.8 yards per game, 65.5 fewer yards than the 417.3 the Fighting Illini allow per outing.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (10).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Fighting Illini won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Fighting Illini average 20.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Badgers surrender (25.5).

When Illinois scores more than 25.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini collect 101.5 more yards per game (350.5) than the Badgers allow (249).

In games that Illinois amasses over 249 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats